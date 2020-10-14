David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet

David Crosby returned to Twitter to apologize and explain his controversial tweet that appeared to be dismissive of late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.
As we previously reported, Crosby angered Van Halen fans after he was asked by a fan via the social media platform, "i know you're not into metal david, but what's your opinion on eddie van halen?" and he responded, "meh...."
Following the backlash, Crosby shared a new tweet explaining that he had forgotten that the legendary guitarist had recently died. He tweeted, "yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool ...
"the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut....I do make mistakes ...no offense intended"
