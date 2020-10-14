.

David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet

Keavin Wiggins | 10-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet

David Crosby returned to Twitter to apologize and explain his controversial tweet that appeared to be dismissive of late guitar legend Eddie Van Halen.

As we previously reported, Crosby angered Van Halen fans after he was asked by a fan via the social media platform, "i know you're not into metal david, but what's your opinion on eddie van halen?" and he responded, "meh...."

Following the backlash, Crosby shared a new tweet explaining that he had forgotten that the legendary guitarist had recently died. He tweeted, "yes you Van Halen fans I did just toss off an answer that was not cool ...

"the even more embarrassing truth is ..I didn't even remember he had just died or I would have kept my mouth shut....I do make mistakes ...no offense intended"




Related Stories


David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet

Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet

Jack White Tributes Eddie Van Halen On SNL

Eddie Van Halen Wanted To Do One Final Tour With Original Lineup

Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony Tribute Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar Reconciled Prior To Guitarist's Death

David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen Dead At 65 After Throat Cancer Battle

Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died

Eddie Van Halen's 'Eruption' Given Bass Makeover By Song



More Van Halen News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Jason Hook- The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV- David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet- AC/DC- more

Reviews

Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More

Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car

Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)

Remembering Eddie Van Halen

David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'

advertisement
Latest News

Five Finger Death Punch Replace Jason Hook

The Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night TV

David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet

AC/DC's New Album Fueled by Malcolm Young

Led Zeppelin Stream Anniversary Reissue Of 'Immigrant Song'

Missing And Murdered Grateful Dead Fans Focus On New Podcast

Sick Of It All Share 'Paper Tiger' Quarantine Session Video

The Kinks Preview Expanded Lola 50th Anniversary Reissues