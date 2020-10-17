Atreyu Release 'Save Us' Video

Atreyu have released a music video for their new song "Save Us", which was produced by John Feldmann and will be included on their forthcoming either album.

The band is currently working on the new studio effort with their revamped line-up with drummer and clean vocalist Brandon Saller taking over for departed lead singer Alex Varkatzas, guitarist Porter McKnight on harsh vocals and Kyle Rosa handling drums.

They had this to say about the new track, "'Save Us' is not only a reflection of where we are musically, but also a mirror to the world in this ominous moment in time.

"We chose to pair the powerful message with one of the heavier songs we've ever written. This song feels like the anthem that we all need right now. To us, it's a call to action to light the fire in ourselves. We can begin to make great change - but only if we look inside first." Stream the video below:

Related Stories

Atreyu Officially Part Ways With Frontman Alex Varkatzas

Atreyu Reportedly Part Ways With Signer Alex Varkatzas

Atreyu's Brandon Saller Announces Live From My Living Room

Atreyu Dedicate New 'Super Hero' Video To Covid-19 Heroes

Atreyu Announce 20th Anniversary Tour

Atreyu Expand 'In Our Wake' For Deluxe Edition

Atreyu Release 'House Of Gold' Music Video

Atreyu Star Reveals When Band Will Begin Next Album

Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party





More Atreyu News



