Final Eddie Van Halen Live Performance Shared Online

Fan filmed video footage and reported soundboard audio of Eddie Van Halen's final concert with the band from October of 2015 has been shared online.

The legendary band took the stage for what would be their final performance at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for the last time on October 4th, 2015, to conclude their summer tour.

A YouTuber has shared new fan filmed video of the entire concert, along with soundboard audio. Here is the setlist: 01. Light Up The Sky 02. Runnin' With The Devil 03. Romeo Delight 04. Everybody Wants Some 05. Drop Dead Legs 06. Feel Your Love Tonight 07. Somebody Get Me A Doctor 08. She's The Woman 09. I'll Wait 10. Drum Solo 11. Little Guitars 12. Dance The Night Away 13. Beautiful Girls 14. Women In Love 15. Hot For Teacher 16. Dirty Movies 17. Ice Cream Man 18. Unchained 19. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love 20. Guitar Solo 21. You Really Got Me 22. Panama 23. Jump. Watch the video below:

