Former King Crimson Star Gordon Haskell Dead At 74

Former King Crimson vocalist and bass player Gordon Haskell had died at the age of 74, according to a post on his official Facebook page. A cause of death was not shared.

Haskell appeared on King Crimson's 1970 albums "In The Wake Of Poseidon" and "Lizard." His Facebook page shared the sad news of his death with the following post, "It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Gordon, a great musician and a wonderful person who will be sadly missed by so many."

King Crimson had the following to say via their Facebook page, "Gordon Haskell's Facebook page is reporting that Gordon has died. His time in KC wasn't a particularly happy part of his long career but his work on In The Wake Of Poseidon and in particular, Lizard is much admired in the Crimson community."

