AC/DC's Angus Young and Brian Johnson have made band history after the guitarist and frontman sat down for their very first appearance on a podcast.
Young and Johnson were Dean Delray's guests on the new episode of the Let There Be Talk podcast to discuss their forthcoming album, "PWR/UP," which is set to hit stores on November 13th.
Delray shared his excitement about the new record. He said, "I felt like a kid when I bought Back in Black." He singled out the track "Demon Fire" as "the crown jewel of this record", which prompted Johnson to say, "I'm happy I'm not the guy that's gotta pick a single from this [album] because I'm confused. They're all eligible!"
Angus said the album, "As Malcolm always said, 'By the time we finish with it, it is AC/DC... The ones that jump out, there's a bit of magic there. It's got AC/DC written all over it." Check out the podcast below:
AC/DC's Angus Young Explains Malcolm's Role On New Album
Former AC/DC Member Has Reportedly Died
AC/DC's New Album Fueled by Malcolm Young
AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Explains 'Serious' Hearing Loss Battle
AC/DC Frontman Addresses Rumors About New Album 'PWR/UP'
AC/DC Not Interested In Covid Restricted Concerts
AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'
AC/DC Releasing New Album 'PWR/UP' Next Month
AC/DC Make Podcast Debut For 'PWR/Up'- Pearl Jam Announce The Ten Show Anniversary Webcast- Sammy Hagar Shares Video From Birthday Bash Concert- more
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
AC/DC Make Podcast Debut For 'PWR/Up'
Pearl Jam Announce The Ten Show Anniversary Webcast
Sammy Hagar Shares Video From Birthday Bash Concert
Pretty Maids' Ronnie Atkins Battling Stage 4 Cancer
Toto Announce New Lineup And Livestream Event
Clutch Reveal The Obelisk Limited Edition Box Set Details
Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video
Charming Liars Enlist Fans For 'Losers' Video