Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returns To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac's 1977 smash, "Rumours" has returned to the US Top 10 after 42 years following the buzz generated by a viral video set to the album's hit single, "Dreams."
According to Billboard, the project jumped from No. 13-7 on the Billboard 200 after selling 33,000 equivalent album units in the week ending October 15. "Rumours" spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 on the chart in 1977-78 -- a record number of weeks atop the list for an album by a duo or group.
The recent video in question has "Dreams" soundtracking a man in a hoodie (Nathan Apodaca) seemingly being pulled on a skateboard, as he drinks from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and sings along with Stevie Nicks' lead vocal.
The video became so popular, it moved Nicks and drummer Mick Fleetwood to create their own tribute clips. Watch the viral video here.
