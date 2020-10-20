Springsteen Week Launched By Apple Music

(hennemusic) An hour-long Bruce Springsteen interview by Zane Lowe kicks off Springsteen Week on Apple Music ahead of the October 23 release of his new album, "Letter To You."

The rocker's 20th studio effort was recorded in less than a week at his home studio on New Jersey and is his first with the E Street Band since 2014's "High Hopes."

Apple Music have planned a week of music and events including a brand new radio show, an exclusive album listening party, the anticipated release of his documentary film and more.

Segments from a five-episode "Letter To You" radio special will be posted daily; the singer will discuss his career alongside a lineup of special guests that includes long time manager Jon Landau and Sony Music executive Clive Davis, Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Jon Stewart and E Street Band's Steven Van Zandt.

Episodes will be available daily at 1pm PT / 4pm ET simultaneously on the new Apple Music Hits radio station as well as Springsteen's exclusive SiriusXM channel E Street Radio, on SiriusXM radios (channel 20) and on the SiriusXM app, after which they'll be available on demand and see a full replay on SiriusXM's E Street Radio between October 26-30.

On Thursday, October 22, Apple Music TV will run a full 24-hour Springsteen music video takeover that will lead right into the "New Music Daily Presents" album listening party and fan event at 8pm PT on Apple Music, where the singer will spend some time hanging out with 1,000 of his Apple Music super fans, share brand new music, preview clips from the anticipated "Letter To You" documentary premiering on Apple TV+ and participate in a live fan Q&A moderated by Zane Lowe.

On October 23 - in sync with the new album release - Springsteen will premiere his "Letter To You" documentary on Apple TV+. Watch the Zane Lowe interview here.

