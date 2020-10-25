The recently formed Supergroup The Rise Above, featuring members of Journey, Chicago and Rascal Flatts, have announced that they will be playing a special benefit show for their debut live performance.
The band (Jay Demarcus of Rascal Flatts, Deen Castronovo of Journey, Jason Scheff of Chicago, Chris Rodriguez and Tom Yankton) will be taking the stage together for the very first time this Wednesday (October 28th).
They will special a special set at the Marathon Music Works in Nashville, TN that will benefit The ACM Lifting Lives COVID Relief Fund where they will be playing hits from their respective bands.
The Rise Above have also been in the studio for the past 9 months working on what will be their debut album, which is expected to be released next year.
Rock Again Declared Dead By KISS Star Gene Simmons- Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering At Home Following Major Seizure- Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Streaming Online- more
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
Rock Again Declared Dead By KISS Star Gene Simmons
Stryper's Oz Fox Recovering At Home Following Major Seizure
Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online
Smashing Pumpkins Plan Mellon Collie World Arena Tour and Sequel Album
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Share New Track 'Down That Line'
U2 Classic Gets Country Makeover From Paul Bogart
Journey, Chicago and Rascal Flatts Supergroup Announce First Show
Singled Out: Winchester Revival's Midnight Ride