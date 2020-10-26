Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang took to social media to slam online rumors that he would be replacing his late father in a reformation of the band.
The rumor began with a Facebook Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page sharing a post that said, "there is a good strong possibility that the band is no over (like it or not) this is the word that is being talked at the VH camp.
"Sammy Hagar: Vocals, Michael Anthony: Bass Guitar, Alex Van Halen: Percussion and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother, I give you my blessing......"
Wolfgang blasted a tweet of the post. He said, "This is just a sh*tty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this sh*t is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."
