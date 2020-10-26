Eddie Van Halen's Son Addresses Rumor About New Version Of Band

Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang took to social media to slam online rumors that he would be replacing his late father in a reformation of the band.

The rumor began with a Facebook Wolfgang Van Halen Fan Page sharing a post that said, "there is a good strong possibility that the band is no over (like it or not) this is the word that is being talked at the VH camp.

"Sammy Hagar: Vocals, Michael Anthony: Bass Guitar, Alex Van Halen: Percussion and Wolfgang Van Halen on guitar. It has been mentioned that Eddie Van Halen told his son and brother, I give you my blessing......"

Wolfgang blasted a tweet of the post. He said, "This is just a sh*tty lie attempting to capitalize on these awful times. Please stop with this. Anyone peddling this sh*t is not only hurting the fans, but hurting me and my family."

Related Stories

Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen

David Crosby Schooled On Eddie Van Halen's Talent and Legacy

Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Considering Memorial

Why Steve Perry Turned Down Van Halen

Final Eddie Van Halen Live Performance Shared Online

There Will Be Another Eddie Van Halen Believes Metal Legend

Sammy Hagar Details Reconnecting With Eddie Van Halen

Rob Halford Shares Strong Memories Of Eddie Van Halen

David Crosby Apologizes For Insulting Eddie Van Halen Tweet





More Van Halen News

