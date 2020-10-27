Atreyu Announce Carry The Fire Livestreams

Atreyu have announced that they will be staging two special livestreams later this year entitled "Carry the Fire", as they continue work on their forthcoming album.
The band will kick things off on November 20th with a live stream of them performing a special greatest hits set, followed by the second and final stream on December 4th.
The second show will see the band performing their 2007 album "Lead Sails Paper Anchor" from beginning to end. Carry the Fire events will also offer exclusive merch bundles and virtual meet & greets avails, as well as a separate Q+A, according to the announcement. Find more details here.
