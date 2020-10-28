Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden have announced that they have added four additional dates to their forthcoming Legacy Of The Beast Tour, which is set to Europe in the summer of next year.

The band has added a new kick date for the tour, which will take place on June 5th at St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, with new stops added in Zagreb, Budapest, and Frankfurt.

The tour will feature varied support at different stops ranging from Lord of The Lost, Within Temptation, Sabaton, Airbourne, Powerwolf, Avatar to Amon Amarth (check individual show listings for support details).

The band advises that these are the final stops for the band's summer tour plans and they will not be adding any additional shows. See the dates below:

2021 Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates

Jun. 05 - Basel, Switzerland - St. JakobshalleJun. 07 - Zagreb, Croatia - ArenaJun. 09 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena (Special guests Lord Of The Lost)Jun. 11 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE NarodowyJun. 13 - Bremen, Germany - BuergerweideJun. 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sinobo StadiumJun. 16 - Wiener Neustad, Austria - Stadium Open AirJun. 19 - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic StadiumJun. 21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio NacionalJun. 24 - Bologna, Italy - Sonic ParkJun. 26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes Benz ArenaJun. 27 - Antwerp, Belgium - SportpalaisJun. 30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi StadiumJul. 06 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank ParkJul. 08 - Cologne, Germany - Rhein Energie StadiumJul. 10 - Arnhem, Netherlands - GelredomeJul. 11 - Paris, France - La Defense Arena

