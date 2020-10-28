.

Iron Maiden Expand Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-28-2020

Iron Maiden have announced that they have added four additional dates to their forthcoming Legacy Of The Beast Tour, which is set to Europe in the summer of next year.

The band has added a new kick date for the tour, which will take place on June 5th at St Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland, with new stops added in Zagreb, Budapest, and Frankfurt.

The tour will feature varied support at different stops ranging from Lord of The Lost, Within Temptation, Sabaton, Airbourne, Powerwolf, Avatar to Amon Amarth (check individual show listings for support details).

The band advises that these are the final stops for the band's summer tour plans and they will not be adding any additional shows. See the dates below:

2021 Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates


Jun. 05 - Basel, Switzerland - St. Jakobshalle
Jun. 07 - Zagreb, Croatia - Arena
Jun. 09 - Budapest, Hungary - Groupama Arena (Special guests Lord Of The Lost)
Jun. 11 - Warsaw, Poland - PGE Narodowy
Jun. 13 - Bremen, Germany - Buergerweide
Jun. 15 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sinobo Stadium
Jun. 16 - Wiener Neustad, Austria - Stadium Open Air
Jun. 19 - Barcelona, Spain - Olympic Stadium
Jun. 21 - Lisbon, Portugal - Estadio Nacional
Jun. 24 - Bologna, Italy - Sonic Park
Jun. 26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Mercedes Benz Arena
Jun. 27 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpalais
Jun. 30 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium
Jul. 06 - Frankfurt, Germany - Deutsche Bank Park
Jul. 08 - Cologne, Germany - Rhein Energie Stadium
Jul. 10 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Gelredome
Jul. 11 - Paris, France - La Defense Arena



