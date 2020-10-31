David Lee Roth Tributes Eddie Van Halen With Unreleased Song

David Lee Roth tributed Eddie Van Halen with an online stream of a previously unreleased song called "Somewhere Over The Rainbow Bar and Grill", that comes from the unreleased album that he wrote and recorded with John 5.
Roth shared a video of the track with a graphic that paid tribute to his late bandmate Eddie Van Halen. It said, "Hey Ed. I'm gonna miss ya' See you on the other side."
The song is just one of the tracks from the effort that Roth made with John 5 and David was asked during an interview last year with WRIF in Detroit if the album would ever see the light of day.
He said, "It will. There's been a revision of things, and I can start making real plans and start marching into the future. And, of course, you'll start hearing that material. This is material that we wrote variously for me solo and for Van Halen, and it's quite a bank of stuff." Check out the song below:
