Mastodon have released a video for their new track "Fallen Torches". The song comes from the band's brand new limited edition pink pressing of "Medium Rarities".
The special edition of the collection has been released to celebrate the acclaimed band's 20th anniversary and the music video was directed Hey Beautiful Jerk and Machina-Infinitum.
The new song "Fallen Torches" features guest vocals by the band's longtime friend Scott Kelly from the band Neurosis. Mastodon explain that, "the track was delayed so the band could focus on the release of Stairway to Nick John, a tribute to their late, long time manager Nick John, with proceeds going to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research in his honor."
Watch the video below:
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic
Mastodon Release 'Fallen Torches' Video
Pantera, Slayer, Mastodon Stars Among 99 Metal Stars In Benefit Song
Mastodon, Stone Sour Stars Lead Filter Cover
Lamb Of God, Mastodon, Weezer Lead Bill & Ted Soundtrack
Mastodon Share 'Medium Rarities' Details and Announce Bill & Ted Track
Mastodon Stream New Song From 'Medium Rarities' Collection
Tool, Mastodon, Primus Stars Lead All-Star Rush Tribute Jam
David Lee Roth Tributes Eddie Van Halen With Unreleased Song- AC/DC Share Trailer For New Song 'Demon Fire'- Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'- Mastodon- more
Quick Flicks: Beyond Barricades: The Story of Anti-Flag
Root 66: Bonnie Whitmore - Last Will & Testament
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
David Lee Roth Tributes Eddie Van Halen With Unreleased Song
AC/DC Share Trailer For New Song 'Demon Fire'
Deftones Share Track From 'Black Stallion'
Mastodon Recruit Scott Kelly For New Track 'Fallen Torches'
Phil Anselmo's Scour Streaming New Song 'Doom'
Neil Young Previews After The Gold Rush 50th Anniversary Reissue
Whitesnake Stream 'The Deeper The Love' 2020 Remix
Singled Out: Sammi Doll's AN OM IE