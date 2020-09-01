Lamb Of God Announce Two Special Livestream Shows

Lamb Of God have announced two special livestream events later this month that will feature the band performing two different albums in their entirety.

The band will be performing both live shows from their hometown of Richmond, VA, with the first set to take place on September 18th and will feature the band playing their 2019 self-titled album in full for the first time.

The second show will be on September 25th and the band will perform their entire "Ashes Of The Wake" album. Both shows will also include performances of other fan favorites and live rarities.

Tickets are being offered at $15.00 per show or a special limted time offer of both shows for $20.00 here.





