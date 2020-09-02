The Veer Union have released a music video for their new single "Slaves To The System" that features West Virginia rockers Defending Cain.
The track will be featured on The Veer Union's forthcoming quarantine inspired EP that will arrive next year and will include multiple artist collaborations.
The band had this to say about the new song and video, "Our new video depicts the struggles we are all experiencing as human beings in 2020. We need to come together as ONE people regardless of race, sex, colour or creed and rise above it all.
"Information is power and we need to be more informed so that society can be unified, if we don't do this, we will all be 'SLAVES TO THE SYSTEM.'" Watch the video below:
Singled Out: The Veer Union's Cover Of Halsey's Nightmare
Singled Out: The Veer Union's Save Yourself
The Veer Union Unplug For Chester Bennington Tribute
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song- Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations- Metallica Make Chart History- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Jack Russell's Great White - Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Takes Fans To 'HWY 666' With New Song
Issues Part With Singer Tyler Carter Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Yes Announce New Album 'The Royal Affair Tour, Live From Las Vegas'
Thin Lizzy Stream Unreleased Demo Of 1980 Chinatown Track
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Releases Quarantine Jam Video
The Veer Union and Defending Cain Release 'Slaves To The System' Video
Misery Index Ink Deal For New Album