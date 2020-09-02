The Veer Union and Defending Cain Release 'Slaves To The System' Video

The Veer Union have released a music video for their new single "Slaves To The System" that features West Virginia rockers Defending Cain.

The track will be featured on The Veer Union's forthcoming quarantine inspired EP that will arrive next year and will include multiple artist collaborations.

The band had this to say about the new song and video, "Our new video depicts the struggles we are all experiencing as human beings in 2020. We need to come together as ONE people regardless of race, sex, colour or creed and rise above it all.

"Information is power and we need to be more informed so that society can be unified, if we don't do this, we will all be 'SLAVES TO THE SYSTEM.'" Watch the video below:





