Singled Out: The Veer Union's Cover Of Halsey's Nightmare

K. Wiggins | 01-20-2020

The Veer Union

The Veer Union recently released a video for their cover of Halsey's "Nightmare". To celebrate we asked Crispin Earl to tell us all about it. Here is the story:

"I have been a musician in the "Hardrock/Metal" scene for many years now - but I have always loved several different genres of music. I believe a great song is a great song and can be reproduced in several different ways and still be killer.

We chose to do Halsey's song "Nightmare" for a few reasons:

1. We love Halsey, not only because she is extremely attractive, lol - but because she is a bad-ass artist!

2. The first time we heard that song, we thought immediately that would be an amazing song to cover, which actually spawned the idea of expanding on that and doing an entire album of cover songs.

3. There is no question that the lyrics resonate with a wide audience because they sure did with me!

We shot the "Nightmare" video at the Armoury Studios, which is one of the most prestigious studios in Vancouver Canada. Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Van Halen, Aerosmith and so many more have recorded there, so it was very cool for us to record and shoot the final song recorded for our "Covers Collection, Vol. 1 album in such an iconic space".

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!


