Dolly Parton To Deliver First Christmas Album In 30 Years

Dolly Parton has shared a new track called "Mary, Did You Know?". The song comes from the music legend's first new Christmas album in 30 years.

The new album will be entitled "A Holly Dolly Christmas" and is set to hit stores on October 2nd. It will feature some holiday classics along with original songs.

Dolly had this to say about the new single, "'Mary, Did You Know? is one of the greatest, sweetest, well-written songs that I've ever had the chance to sing on. When I was recording it, I got very emotional. It is to me what Christmas is about and I'm proud to be able to sing it for my upcoming album."

The album will feature a number of guest appearances including Michael Buble, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, and her brother, Randy Parton.

Listen to "Mary, Did You Know?" and see the tracklisting below:

A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing:

Holly Jolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas - Dolly Parton, Michael Buble

Christmas On The Square - Dolly Parton

Circle Of Love - Dolly Parton

All I Want For Christmas Is You - Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon

Comin' Home For Christmas - Dolly Parton

Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Dolly Parton

Pretty Paper - Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Dolly Parton

You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) - Dolly Parton

Mary, Did You Know? - Dolly Parton





