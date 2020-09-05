Dolly Parton To Deliver First Christmas Album In 30 Years

Dolly Parton has shared a new track called "Mary, Did You Know?". The song comes from the music legend's first new Christmas album in 30 years.
The new album will be entitled "A Holly Dolly Christmas" and is set to hit stores on October 2nd. It will feature some holiday classics along with original songs.
Dolly had this to say about the new single, "'Mary, Did You Know? is one of the greatest, sweetest, well-written songs that I've ever had the chance to sing on. When I was recording it, I got very emotional. It is to me what Christmas is about and I'm proud to be able to sing it for my upcoming album."
The album will feature a number of guest appearances including Michael Buble, Billy Ray Cyrus, Miley Cyrus, Jimmy Fallon and Willie Nelson, and her brother, Randy Parton.
Listen to "Mary, Did You Know?" and see the tracklisting below:
A Holly Dolly Christmas Track Listing:
Holly Jolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Christmas Is (feat. Miley Cyrus) - Dolly Parton
Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas - Dolly Parton, Michael Buble
Christmas On The Square - Dolly Parton
Circle Of Love - Dolly Parton
All I Want For Christmas Is You - Dolly Parton, Jimmy Fallon
Comin' Home For Christmas - Dolly Parton
Christmas Where We Are (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Dolly Parton
Pretty Paper - Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson
I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus - Dolly Parton
You Are My Christmas (feat. Randy Parton) - Dolly Parton
Mary, Did You Know? - Dolly Parton
AC/DC Frontman Previews Dolly Parton TV Interview
Vince Gill, Don Henley, Willie Nelson Lead Dolly Parton Tribute
Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Burt Reynolds
Grand Ole Opry Now Has A Dolly Parton Mural
Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids
Adele Expresses Her Love For Country Legend Dolly Parton
Guns N' Roses Cancel Fall Tour Due To Pandemic- Rolling Stones Stream Unreleased 'Goats Head Soup' Track 'All The Rage'- The Who Premiere Rare 2006 Concert Footage- more
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osborne Was The Monster Under My Bed
MorleyView Deep Purple's Roger Glover
Guns N' Roses Cancel Fall Tour Due To Pandemic
Rolling Stones Stream Unreleased 'Goats Head Soup' Track 'All The Rage'
The Who Premiere Rare 2006 Concert Footage
Kataklysm Reveal Lineup Change
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Release 'Son Of A Gun' Video
Dolly Parton To Deliver First Christmas Album In 30 Years
Finntroll Release 'Mask' Video
Singled Out: Meaghan Farrell's Just Me