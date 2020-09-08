Robert Plant Shares New Episode Of Digging Deep Podcast

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is revisiting his 2005 track, "Shine It All Around", on the fourth episode in the third season of his podcast series, "Digging Deep."

The tune was the lead single from the singer's eighth studio record, "Mighty ReArranger", which was a Top 5 album in his native UK while peaking at No. 22 on the US Billboard 200.

"As is often the case with Digging Deep," explains the podcast's producers, "the path we take starts off with the creation of a track, but we also find ourselves discussing what songs Robert wishes he'd written, how he uses his voice as an instrument, the recent performance of Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Willie Nelson's generous nature when it comes to keeping his fans 'relaxed'..."

The third season of the podcast arrives in sync with the October 2 release of a new anthology, "Digging Deep: Subterranea." The limited edition 2CD set, which presents 30 songs from the singer's career, includes three previously-unreleased tracks: "Charlie Patton Highway (Turn It Up - Part 1)", "Too Much Alike", featuring Patty Griffin, and "Nothing Takes The Place Of You." Listen to the episode here.

