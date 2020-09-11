.

Thin Lizzy Tribute Concert Livestream Announced

Bruce Henne | 09-11-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Thin Lizzy

(hennemusic) Damon Johnson will lead "A Tribute To Thin Lizzy" livestreamed show on Friday, September 25th. A current touring member of the legendary Irish outfit, Johnson will be seen performing with his band The Get Ready in his hometown of Nashville and will feature guitarist Richie Faulkner of Judas Priest.

The event will present classic Thin Lizzy tunes alongside the live debut of the title track to Johnson's forthcoming album, "Battle Lessons", ahead of its release later this year.

"I'm beyond thrilled to have my old friend Richie Faulkner join us on guitar," says Johnson, "as we pay tribute to Phil Lynott and Thin Lizzy: a band that has meant so much to all of us for so long. Plus we're going to perform our new single for the first time anywhere."

"Damon is a good friend of mine and Thin Lizzy is part of my DNA as a guitar player," adds Faulkner, "so it was an honor to be asked to rock some Lizzy classics with him and The Get Ready." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Thin Lizzy Tribute Concert Livestream Announced

Thin Lizzy Stream Unreleased Demo Of 1980 Chinatown Track

Thin Lizzy Share Phil Lynott Documentary Preview

Thin Lizzy Detail Rarities-Filled Rock Legends Box Set

Thin Lizzy: Phil Lynott Documentary Coming To Theaters

Judas Priest, Alice In Chains, Halestorm Stars Jam Thin Lizzy Classic

Thin Lizzy Guitarist Reacts To Rock Hall Snub

Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder 2019 In Review

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott 2019 In Review

Metallica Angered Thin Lizzy Cofounder

More Thin Lizzy News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival- Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming- Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Mastodon- more

Reviews

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot

Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)

MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)

Savoy Brown - Ain't Done Yet

The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP

advertisement
Latest News

Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'

Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song

Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album

Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album And Share First Single

Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert

Joan Jett Rocks T. Rex Classic On Late Night TV

Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival

Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming