Krantz Gets Animated For 'Try Living Each Day'

Indie singer-songwriter Krantz has released an animated lyric video for his brand new single "Try Living Every Day" and he shared the inspiration behind the song.

He had this to say about the track, "I wrote this about a buddy at first, but ended up feeling like I was singing about myself. I've missed a lot of fun trips, big events, or even just get togethers with friends because I was afraid to take the day off from working.

"I just thought I had to make money and that was the most important thing, but came to realize I was missing what would have been great times in my life just to have more in my bank account.

I'm not saying don't work a job or anything like that, just don't become a slave to it and make sure ya live everyday to the fullest. Pep talk over..." Watch the video below:





