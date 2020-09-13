.

Sultans Of String Announce Interactive Live Stream Concert

Michael Angulia | 09-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sultans Of String Announce Interactive Live Stream Concert

Sultans of String have announced that they will be staging their very first Interactive Live Stream concert on Sunday, September 27th at 3:00pm EDT (12:00 noon PST / 8:00pm in the U.K.)

"Our plans is to ZOOM the show, which is a super fun way to create a community experience among our fans, since we'll all be able to see each other" says bandleader and Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal recipient, Chris McKhool.

"We are going to recreate our debut album together, called Luna, that we recorded back in 2007. This is the album that started it all, and contains a lot of our hits and a few gems we don't usually play as well"

Tickets for the stream are available here.


Related Stories


Sultans Of String Announce Interactive Live Stream Concert

More Sultans Of String News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Launching New Season Of 'Rock & Roll Road Trip'- Ace Frehley Already Has Songs Written For Next Album- The Who Stream Virtual Concert Series Finale- more

Reviews

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot

Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)

MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)

Savoy Brown - Ain't Done Yet

The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP

advertisement
Latest News

Sammy Hagar Launching New Season Of 'Rock & Roll Road Trip'

Ace Frehley Already Has Songs Written For Next Album

The Who Stream Virtual Concert Series Finale

Nick Mason Streams Performance Of Pink Floyd Classic

Queensryche In The Studio For 'Empire' Anniversary

Psychic Temple And The Dream Syndicate Release New Video

Taylor Swift Making Return To Academy of Country Music Awards

Sultans Of String Announce Interactive Live Stream Concert