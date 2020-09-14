.

Alien Weaponry Ink With Slayer's Management Company

Keavin Wiggins | 09-14-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alien Weaponry Ink With Slayer's Management Company

New Zealand metal outfit Alien Weaponry have announced that they have inked a management deal with The RSE Group (Slayer, Gojira, Mastodon and Ghost).

Drummer Henry de Jong had this to say about the new deal, "We couldn't be more excited to work with Rick Sales and be a part of the company that manages some of our favorite artists. Rick Sales is a legend, and an influential figure in the metal scene worldwide."

Singer/guitarist Lewis de Jong added his excitement about landing with RSE, "We're pretty humbled to be welcomed into this exclusive family of artists".

The band have been working on their new studio album during the Covid-19 pandemic and plan to release the effort next year and plan to launch a New Zealand tour later this year.




Related Stories


Alien Weaponry Ink With Slayer's Management Company



More Alien Weaponry News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna Announce The American Drive-In Tour- Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic- Rise Against- more

Reviews

Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot

Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)

MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)

advertisement
Latest News

Aaron Lewis and Sully Erna Announce The American Drive-In Tour

Mastodon, Megadeth, Baroness Stars Cover Fleetwood Mac Classic

Rise Against Preview New Track 'Broken Dreams, Inc'

Goo Goo Dolls Share 'It's Christmas All Over' Album Details

Keith Urban And Pink To Perform New Single At The ACM Awards

Healthy Junkies Release 'Last Day In L.A.' Video

Alien Weaponry Ink With Slayer's Management Company

Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone