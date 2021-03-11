.

Alien Weaponry Announce Shows With Symphony Orchestra

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2021

Alien Weaponry photo courtesy Napalm Records

Metal band Alien Weaponry have announced that they will be teaming up with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra for two special shows in May.

The concerts, dubbed Stronger Together, will be taking place on May 22nd at Claudelands Arena in in Kirikiriroa Hamilton and on May 29th at Town Hall at Otautahi Christchurch.

Lewis de Jong had this to say, "I've always loved the idea of incorporating orchestral music with contemporary music, and when I heard that the NZSO wanted to collaborate with us I was really excited. I think there is going to be a very interesting mix of people who come to the show, mixing the metalheads with the classical music fans. One thing for sure, the mosh pits will be insane."

NZSO Chief Executive Peter Biggs added, "Classical and metal share much of the same DNA. Many of metal and hard rock's biggest names, including Eddie Van Halen, loved and took inspiration from classical composers and performers. Metallica's live album S&M with the San Francisco Symphony sold in the millions.

"While we've collaborated with some of Aotearoa New Zealand's best-known bands and artists, for us to finally play with a metal band of Alien Weaponry's calibre will be one of the highlights of 2021."

