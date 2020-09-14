Rise Against Preview New Track 'Broken Dreams, Inc'

Rise Against have shared a teaser video for their brand new track "Broken Dreams, Inc", which is the lead track to the forthcoming "Dark Nights: Death Metal The Original Soundtrack".

The track is set to be released this Wednesday, September 16th, with details about the full soundtrack for DC's recently launched, seven-issue comic book series, "Dark Nights: Death Metal," still to be announced.

Tim McIlrath had this to say about the band's first new song in three years, "Personally, being involved with this soundtrack is really fantastic. Growing up, my little brother and I would ride our bikes to the newsstand near our house and spend all our money on the latest comic books, and Batman was a favorite.

"Also, Zach, our guitarist, is probably the biggest comic book geek in our band. He's talked about how, along with his brother and father, they were all big DC fans - Batman, Robin, Superman, Aquaman, all the comic book series, the TV shows, and feature films. So, yes, we're all very excited about being part of this."

Composer Tyler Bates, who executive produced the soundtrack, added, "In Dark Nights: Death Metal, Loma Vista Recordings and I saw an opportunity to bring artists together to create a diverse soundtrack that is inspired directly by this incredible comic series.

"Our intent is not to literally create a death metal soundtrack, but instead, to illuminate the darkest corners of each character's psyche from an authentic perspective that is thematically inherent in death metal music. But a soundtrack is merely a collection of songs unless it is holistically intertwined with the story teller's original work.

"With the support of DC and Loma Vista Recordings, and with the help of several artists, I'm creating a short-form animatic film series derived from Greg Capullo's original artwork for Dark Nights: Death Metal.

"I've invited artists on the soundtrack, and pop-culture personalities alike, to voice the characters illustrated in Scott and Greg's masterful take on classic DC characters. This has possibly never been more relevant to real life than the challenging time the world is currently experiencing." Watch the teaser video below:

