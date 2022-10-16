Rise Against and Parkway Drive To Headline HeartSupport Fest

HeartSupport Fest poster

Rise Against and Parkway Drive have been named as the headliners of their very first HeartSupport Fest that was organized by August Burns Red frontman Jake Luhrs and his non-profit HeartSupport foundation.

The special two-day event will be taking place on February 18th and 19th at the Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando and will also feature performances from The Ghost Inside, Dance Gavin Dance, Spirit Box, August Burns Red, Silverstein, Memphis May Fire, The Devil Wears Prada, Hawthorne Heights, Comeback Kid, The Word Alive, Bleed From Within, Harms Way, '68, He Is Legend, Bloodlines, Prison, and more to be announced at a later date.

"Our mission with HeartSupport Fest is not to recreate the festival experience, but to bring the self-care and self-love conversation to the forefront of the festival community by creating a space that promotes active dialogue around challenges that we all face, as musicians, fans, and everything in between," says Luhrs. "I'm beyond excited to announce we will be hosting a music festival to benefit HeartSupport and the community! Having the opportunity to host a mission-based music festival with some of my favorite fellow musicians is an absolute dream come true. Our goal with HeartSupport fest is to create a high-energy festival experience that highlights our core values of diversity, acceptance, inclusion, self-love and self-care, and mental health as priority."

