Eagles Stream New Live Version Of 'Hotel California'

(hennemusic) The Eagles are streaming audio of their 1976 classic, "Hotel California", as a preview to the forthcoming package, "Live From The Forum MMXVIII."
The title track to the band's fifth album was one of two US No. 1 hits from the studio record (alongside "New Kid In Town"), while the project topped the Billboard 200 for eight weeks, won two Grammy Awards and went on to sell more than 32 million copies worldwide.
Due October 16, "Live From The Forum MMXVIII" captures the band in concert over three sold-out nights at the famed Los Angeles venue, while delivering their first recordings with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, who joined the touring lineup in 2017.
Following the concert film's premiere on ESPN in July, the package will be available in a variety of audio and video formats, including Blu-ray, CD, vinyl, digital and streaming. here.
