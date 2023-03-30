My Morning Jacket To Officially Release Bonnaroo 2004 'Return to Thunderdome' Set

Cover art

(Big Hassle) My Morning Jacket has announced the third installment in their MMJ LIVE vinyl series, MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 (Return to Thunderdome), arriving via ATO Records on Friday, June 9. Recorded on the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, TN on June 12, 2004, the 12-song collection will be available at all DSPs and as 2xLP 140g Coke bottle clear vinyl (with gatefold jacket and digital download card).

On March 30th, One Big Family members will get exclusive access to preorder a limited edition digital deluxe of MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004. The offer includes a digital collectible album with cover art and photos, high-quality audio files, and early access to upcoming exclusive content.

MMJ Live Vol. 3: Bonnaroo 2004 captures one of the most iconic sets in both My Morning Jacket and Bonnaroo history, a now-legendary performance that saw ominous dark clouds roll in just as the band took the stage. Though torrential rain quickly followed, the band proceeded to unleash a landmark run through such classics as "Mahgeetah," "Lowdown," "Cobra," and "One Big Holiday," the latter of which premieres today at all DSPs and streaming services.

"It seems like only yesterday we were playing in the hot n sweaty rain-soaked Thunderdome down at the ol roo...but WOW it's been nearly 20 years!" Jim James exclaims. "We are so excited to revisit and share this pivotal moment for the band and beautiful moment in time with the universe with you all again!"

LISTEN TO "ONE BIG HOLIDAY (LIVE AT BONNAROO 2004)"

PRE-ORDER MMJ LIVE VOL. 3: BONNAROO 2004

My Morning Jacket recently announced plans for an upcoming US headline tour. The dates begin May 14 at Mobile, AL's Saenger Theatre and then continue through a two-night return to Morrison, CO's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 25-26.

MAY

14 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

15 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall

19 - Guadalajara, Mexico, Guanamor Studio*

20 - Guadalajara, Mexico - Corona Capital Guadalajara ^

30 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum#

31 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester#

JUNE

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

5 - Antwerp, Belgium - De Roma#

6 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg#

9 - Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound ^

10 - Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound ^

15 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

16 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

17 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival ^

20 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

21 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

23 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

24 - Newport, KY - MegaCorp Pavilion

26 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

30 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

JULY

1 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival ^

29 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

30 - Floyd, VA - FloydFest ^

AUGUST

15 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

16 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

18 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

19 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre †

20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl †

22 - San Diego, CA - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

23 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheatre

25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

26 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

^ Festival Appearance

† w/ Fleet Foxes

# Devon Gilfillian

* Costa de Ámbar

MY MORNING JACKET

MMJ LIVE VOL. 3:

BONNAROO 2004 (RETURN TO THUNDERDOME)

(ATO RECORDS)

RELEASE DATE: FRIDAY, JUNE 9, 2023

Tracklist:

Side A

Mahgeetah

One Big Holiday

Golden

Side B

It Beats For You

Lowdown

The Way That He Sings

Is The One That Is Real

Side C

Dancefloors

Phone Went West

Cobra

Side D

At Dawn

Steam Engine

Related Stories

Jack White and My Morning Jacket Lead High Water Festival Lineup

Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket Lead Festival Lineup

My Morning Jacket To Free Livestream Tour Leg Kick Off

My Morning Jacket Share 'Love Love Love' With New Video

More My Morning Jacket News