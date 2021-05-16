Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

Jason Aldean announced during his Live From The Bonnaroo Farm livestream event that the will be hitting the road this summer for the Back In The Saddle Tour.

The trek will be kicking off on August 5th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Va and will wrap on October 30th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Aldean had this to say, "It's been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend. It's made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it.

"Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven't felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years." See the dates below:

Jason Aldean: Back In The Saddle Tour 2021 Dates:

08/05/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater08/06/21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center08/07/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater08/12/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*08/13/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake08/14/21 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion08/19/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek08/20/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion08/21/21 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood08/27/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater08/28/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater09/09/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP09/10/21 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion09/11/21 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman09/16/21 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena09/17/21 Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater09/18/21 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater09/23/21 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre09/24/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre09/25/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre09/30/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion10/01/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater10/02/21 Denver, CO - Ball Arena*10/07/21 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center*10/08/21 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center10/09/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre10/14/21 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center10/15/21 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center*10/16/21 Birstow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live10/21/21 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena10/22/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena10/23/21 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena10/28/21 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena10/29/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre10/30/21 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*With Lainey Wilson and TBA



