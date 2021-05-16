.

Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jason Aldean tour poster

Jason Aldean announced during his Live From The Bonnaroo Farm livestream event that the will be hitting the road this summer for the Back In The Saddle Tour.

The trek will be kicking off on August 5th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Va and will wrap on October 30th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Aldean had this to say, "It's been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend. It's made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it.

"Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven't felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years." See the dates below:

Jason Aldean: Back In The Saddle Tour 2021 Dates:


08/05/21 Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
08/06/21 Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
08/07/21 Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/12/21 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*
08/13/21 Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/14/21 Philadelphia, PA - BB&T Pavilion
08/19/21 Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
08/20/21 Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
08/21/21 Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
08/27/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
08/28/21 Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
09/09/21 Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
09/10/21 Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
09/11/21 Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/16/21 Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
09/17/21 Seattle, WA - White River Amphitheater
09/18/21 Portland, OR - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
09/23/21 Sacramento, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
09/24/21 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
09/25/21 Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
09/30/21 Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/01/21 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
10/02/21 Denver, CO - Ball Arena*
10/07/21 Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center*
10/08/21 Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
10/09/21 St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
10/14/21 Charleston, WV - Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
10/15/21 Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center*
10/16/21 Birstow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
10/21/21 Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
10/22/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/23/21 Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
10/28/21 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
10/29/21 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/30/21 Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

*With Lainey Wilson and TBA

Related Stories


Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

Jason Aldean Reveals Support For Livestream Concerts

Jason Aldean Returning To The Stage With Live at The Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean Announces Album and Streams New Song

Jason Aldean Going Vegas This December

Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket

Jason Aldean Shares Baby Memphis' First Day at the Beach

Jason Aldean Raps On New Track 'Gettin' Warmed Up'

Jason Aldean Releases Intimate 'You Make It Easy' Live Performance

Hootie And The Blowfish Reuniting For Special Jason Aldean Show

News > Jason Aldean

advertisement
Day In Rock

Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Reviews

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

advertisement
Latest News

Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

Billie Eilish Hit Given Hard Rock Makeover By Devils Envy

Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations

Hamish Anderson Unplugs For 'Morning Light'

Knifes Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Scammers'

Goo Goo Dolls Share INXS Cover From Forthcoming 'Rarities' Album

Cane Hill Release 'Blood & Honey' Video

Singled Out: Resolve's Seasick Sailor