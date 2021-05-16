Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

Jason Aldean announced during his Live From The Bonnaroo Farm livestream event that the will be hitting the road this summer for the Back In The Saddle Tour.
The trek will be kicking off on August 5th at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, Va and will wrap on October 30th in Tampa, FL at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.
Aldean had this to say, "It's been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend. It's made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it.
"Being on the road makes all of us - the band, the crew and me - happy and I haven't felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years." See the dates below:
*With Lainey Wilson and TBA
