ZZ Top Share Live Video For Classic Song

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are streaming video of a 2007 performance of their 1975 classic, "Heard It On The X." The clip is featured on the band's 2008 package, "Live From Texas", which captures the band in concert at the Nokia Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX.

The DVD/Blu-ray topped the music video charts in several countries, including the US, where it reached double platinum status for sales of 200,000 copies.

The 2LP version is being reissued in limited-edition white vinyl on September 25. ZZ Top's planned fall US tour with Def Leppard was cancelled recently due to the pandemic; the month-long series was originally scheduled to begin in Albany, NY on September 21. Watch the video here.

