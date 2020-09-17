ZZ Top Share Live Video For Classic Song

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are streaming video of a 2007 performance of their 1975 classic, "Heard It On The X." The clip is featured on the band's 2008 package, "Live From Texas", which captures the band in concert at the Nokia Theatre in Grand Prairie, TX.
The DVD/Blu-ray topped the music video charts in several countries, including the US, where it reached double platinum status for sales of 200,000 copies.
The 2LP version is being reissued in limited-edition white vinyl on September 25. ZZ Top's planned fall US tour with Def Leppard was cancelled recently due to the pandemic; the month-long series was originally scheduled to begin in Albany, NY on September 21. Watch the video here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Shares Live Video Featuring Guns N' Roses Icon
ZZ Top Postpone Tour With Cheap Trick
ZZ Top Postpone Las Vegas Residency
ZZ Top Stream Video Of Rare 'La Grange' Performance
Def Leppard And ZZ Top Announce Fall Tour Dates
ZZ Top Preparing To Make New Album
ZZ Top Stream Video Of Rare 'Brown Sugar' Performance
ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol' Band From Texas Documentary
Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream- Journey Singer Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms'- Stevie Nicks Concert Film Coming To Big Screen- more
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream
Journey Singer Leads Quarantine Jam Of 'Open Arms'
Stevie Nicks Concert Film Coming To The Big Screen
LBC Musicians Unite For Peace, Love, and Understanding
The Allman Betts Band Share New Lyric Video Ahead Of Drive-In Shows
Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon Talks Metal, His ER Visit and More
Armored Saint Release 'Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants' Video
ZZ Top Share Live Video For Classic Song