Austin City Limits' New Season Kicking Off With John Prine Special

A special tribute to music legend John Prine will be the focus of the first episode of the 46th season of the hit PBS series Austin City Limits, which is launching next month.

The thirteen episode season will begin on October 3rd with the special look back at Prine's eight appearances on the series, starting with his ACL debut back in 1978.

The first run of shows will feature Stevie Ray Vaughan 30 Years On (October 19th), Rufus Wainwright (Oct 24), ACL Presents: 50 Years of Asleep at the Wheel (Oct 31), Bonnie Raitt (encore) and Jackie Venson (Nov 14th) and The Mavericks (November 21st.)

Live music beacon Austin City Limits (ACL) proudly announces the fall return of the series and the initial Season 46 broadcast line-up; new installments begin airing October 3 as part of the program's thirteen-episode season.

The show has also shared a preview clip of their brand new opening sequence. Watch it below:

