Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Expected Timeline For Live Return

Ozzy Osbourne was forced off the road due to injury prior to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and the metal legend says that he does not expect to resume touring until 2022.

This week marks the 40th anniversary of his debut album, Blizzard Of Ozz," and Ozzy appeared on a special for Apple Music Hits and when asked about the pandemic, he disclosed that he does not expect to return to the road until 2022.

He said, "The only good thing about this pandemic, I couldn't work anyway, because of my injuries. I'm hoping that I'll be booking 2022, I think. To be honest with you, I don't think it's gonna get ship shape until the end of next year.

Osbourne went on the express his concerns over the near future with the virus and a possible vaccine. He said, "I think this winter is gonna be f***ing bad, because you're gonna have the flu.

"People are, 'I'm not taking the flu shot.' You know what? You can give me anything, but I'm not gonna be number one on that f***ing new vaccine. I don't know want to be the first one to wake up with a set of f***ing antlers in the morning."

