Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film

Keavin Wiggins | 09-23-2020

Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus, Y&T, Testament and more are the focus of the next two installments of the popular Inside Metal documentary series, dubbed Bay Area Godfathers Part 1 and 2.

The first part of the two part Bay Area Godfathers movie is set to be released on October 6th and follows the previous three films in the Inside Metal series: Pioneers of L.A. Hard Rock & Metal, L.A. Metal Scene Explodes, and The Rise of L.A. Thrash Metal.

The new 2 volume film features rare archival concert footage, interviews and more, and the cast includes Lars Ulrich (Metallica), Eric Peterson (Testament/Legacy), Dave Meniketti (Y&T), Rob Cavestany & Andy Galeon (Death Angel), Steve "Zetro" Souza & Tom Hunting (Exodus), Gene Hoglan (Testament/Dark Angel), Craig Locicero (Forbidden), Ron Quintana (Metal Mania/KUSF "Rampage Radio"), Davy Vain (Vain), Dave Lombardo (Slayer/Suicidal Tendencies), Leather Leone (Chastain/Rude Girl), David Ellefson (Megadeth), Marty Friedman, Geoff Thorpe (Vicious Rumors), Jimmy Arceneaux (Club Promoter), Bill Burkard (The Record Exchange), John Bush (Armored Saint), Doug Piercy (Anvil Chorus / Heathen), Craig Behrhorst (Ruffians, Control), Mark McGee and Tommy Sisco (Vicious Rumors/ Overdrive/ Villain), Howard Teman & Alan Teman (Head On & Roadrunner), Frank Bello (Anthrax), Mike Coffey (Stone Vengeance), Mick & Steve Gilbert (Dammaj), Billy Rowe (Jetboy), John Strednansky & Bill Hale (Metal Rendezvous), Bob Gamber (Record Vault/Record Exchange), Gere Fennelly (Anvil Chorus), Michael Coons (Laaz Rockit), Adam Segen, Steven Craig, Mike Varney (Shrapnel Records), Peter Marrino (LeMans), and many more!

A trailer for the film can be streamed below:




