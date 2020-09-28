.

Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

Keavin Wiggins | 09-28-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

Signals, the group featuring former members of Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive, have released a brand new single, entitled "Kirkhaven", from their forthcoming album.

Former A Skylit Drive singer Michael "Jag" Jagmin and ex-Of Mice & Men guitarist Jonathan Kintz lead the lineup of the band, who will be releasing their new album "Death In Divide" on November 27th.

Jag had this to say about the new song, "Kirkhaven is the name of the street I grew up on in Dallas up until age 11. There's a lot to be said about what went on within those walls but it all comes back to my father's drug addiction. He unfortunately passed away in 2014 leaving me with a lot of unanswered questions. This song is my way of asking."

He said of the album, "Death In Divide has been literal years in the making, and the stories within span many ups and downs for both Jonathan and myself. There couldn't be more blood on the pages if we tried."

Check out the new song below:




Related Stories


Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

Sleep Signals Release 'Fireproof' Video

Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song

Sleep Signals Lose Everything In Tour Van Explosion

Sleep Signals And Cold Kingdom Launching Tour Rito Supreme



More Signals News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Ignite Speculation- Burton C. Bell Quits Fear Factory- Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With Peter Criss- Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner- more

Reviews

Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints

The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues

Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981

MorleyView Black Rose Maze

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13

advertisement
Latest News

Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Quits Band

Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins

Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner

Roger Waters Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic 'Us And Them'

Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album

AC/DC Ignite Speculation On Social Media

Live Music Insiders Expect Big Return In 2021