Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song

Signals, the group featuring former members of Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive, have released a brand new single, entitled "Kirkhaven", from their forthcoming album.
Former A Skylit Drive singer Michael "Jag" Jagmin and ex-Of Mice & Men guitarist Jonathan Kintz lead the lineup of the band, who will be releasing their new album "Death In Divide" on November 27th.
Jag had this to say about the new song, "Kirkhaven is the name of the street I grew up on in Dallas up until age 11. There's a lot to be said about what went on within those walls but it all comes back to my father's drug addiction. He unfortunately passed away in 2014 leaving me with a lot of unanswered questions. This song is my way of asking."
He said of the album, "Death In Divide has been literal years in the making, and the stories within span many ups and downs for both Jonathan and myself. There couldn't be more blood on the pages if we tried."
Check out the new song below:
