Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours
08-31-2018
Sleep Signals will be keeping very busy for the rest of the year with not one, but two big tours. First up with the Fireproof Tour, followed by a trek with Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, and Ice Nine Kills.
They will kick off the road fun with the Fireproof Tour at The Keg in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 7th and will wrap things up on October 20th in Des Moines, IA at Lefty's.
After a short time off they will return to the road as part of the Atreyu tour which is set to launch on November 11th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and finish on December 13th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca.
Fireproof Tour Dates:
9/07 Lincoln, NE The Keg
9/08 Fort Morgan, CO Break the Silence Festival
9/09 Colorado Springs, CO Rocks Sports Bar
9/11 Laramie, WY Ruffed Up Duck
9/12 Salt Lake City, UT Liquid Joes
9/13 Ogden, UT Funk N Dive
9/14 Logan, UT Eagles 3114
9/15 Jerome, ID Diamondz Event Center
9/18 Spokane, WA The Pin
9/20 Tacoma, WA The Valley
9/21 Portland, OR Paris Theater
9/22 Medford, OR Howiee's on Front
9/23 Klamath Falls, OR Yesterday's Plaza
9/24 Anderson, CA Firehouse Lounge
9/26 Reno, NV Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor
9/27 Pacifica, CA Winters Tavern
9/28 Modesto, CA The Other Place
9/29 Pomona, CA PBW
9/30 Fresno, CA Full Circle Brewery
10/2 Las Vegas, NV Legends Bar
10/3 San Diego, CA The Merrow
10/4 Los Angeles, CA 5 Star Bar
10/5 Yucca Valley, CA Gadi's
10/6 Cottonwood, AZ The Main Stage
10/8 Scottsdale, AZ The Rogue Bar
10/9 El Paso, TX The Perch
10/10 Lovington, NM Lovington Youth Center
10/11 Abilene, TX The Zone
10/12 San Angelo, TX The Deadhorse
10/13 McAllen, TX Yerberia Cultura
10/14 Corpus Christi, TX Boozerz
10/15 San Marcos, TX The Morgue
10/17 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard
10/18 Fort Smith, AR Hero's
10/19 Kansas City, MO Aftershock
10/20 Des Moines, IA Lefty's
Dates with Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills:
11/9 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
11/10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater
11/12 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre
11/13 Houston, TX House of Blues
11/14 Baton Rouge, LA The Varsity Theater
11/16 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live
11/17 Tampa, FL The Ritz
11/19 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater
11/20 Greensboro, NC The Cone Denim Entertainment Center
11/21 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage
11/23 Harrisburg, PA Capitol Room
11/24 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
11/25 Boston, MA Paradise
11/27 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre
11/28 Rochester, NY Anthology
11/30 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre
12/1 Fort Wayne, IN Pierre's
12/2 Chicago, IL House of Blues
12/4 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall
12/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot
12/6 Boise, ID The Knitting Factory
12/7 Seattle, WA El Corazon
12/8 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre
12/10 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades
12/11 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore
12/12 San Diego, CA House of Blues
12/13 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
