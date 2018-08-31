Sleep Signals Hitting The Road For Fireproof and Atreyu Tours Sleep Signals will be keeping very busy for the rest of the year with not one, but two big tours. First up with the Fireproof Tour, followed by a trek with Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, and Ice Nine Kills. They will kick off the road fun with the Fireproof Tour at The Keg in Lincoln, Nebraska on September 7th and will wrap things up on October 20th in Des Moines, IA at Lefty's. After a short time off they will return to the road as part of the Atreyu tour which is set to launch on November 11th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren and finish on December 13th at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, Ca. Fireproof Tour Dates:

9/07 Lincoln, NE The Keg

9/08 Fort Morgan, CO Break the Silence Festival

9/09 Colorado Springs, CO Rocks Sports Bar

9/11 Laramie, WY Ruffed Up Duck

9/12 Salt Lake City, UT Liquid Joes

9/13 Ogden, UT Funk N Dive

9/14 Logan, UT Eagles 3114

9/15 Jerome, ID Diamondz Event Center

9/18 Spokane, WA The Pin

9/20 Tacoma, WA The Valley

9/21 Portland, OR Paris Theater

9/22 Medford, OR Howiee's on Front

9/23 Klamath Falls, OR Yesterday's Plaza

9/24 Anderson, CA Firehouse Lounge

9/26 Reno, NV Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor

9/27 Pacifica, CA Winters Tavern

9/28 Modesto, CA The Other Place

9/29 Pomona, CA PBW

9/30 Fresno, CA Full Circle Brewery

10/2 Las Vegas, NV Legends Bar

10/3 San Diego, CA The Merrow

10/4 Los Angeles, CA 5 Star Bar

10/5 Yucca Valley, CA Gadi's

10/6 Cottonwood, AZ The Main Stage

10/8 Scottsdale, AZ The Rogue Bar

10/9 El Paso, TX The Perch

10/10 Lovington, NM Lovington Youth Center

10/11 Abilene, TX The Zone

10/12 San Angelo, TX The Deadhorse

10/13 McAllen, TX Yerberia Cultura

10/14 Corpus Christi, TX Boozerz

10/15 San Marcos, TX The Morgue

10/17 Tulsa, OK The Vanguard

10/18 Fort Smith, AR Hero's

10/19 Kansas City, MO Aftershock

10/20 Des Moines, IA Lefty's

Dates with Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills:

11/9 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

11/10 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater

11/12 San Antonio, TX The Aztec Theatre

11/13 Houston, TX House of Blues

11/14 Baton Rouge, LA The Varsity Theater

11/16 Fort Lauderdale, FL Revolution Live

11/17 Tampa, FL The Ritz

11/19 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theater

11/20 Greensboro, NC The Cone Denim Entertainment Center

11/21 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Sound Stage

11/23 Harrisburg, PA Capitol Room

11/24 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom

11/25 Boston, MA Paradise

11/27 New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

11/28 Rochester, NY Anthology

11/30 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

12/1 Fort Wayne, IN Pierre's

12/2 Chicago, IL House of Blues

12/4 Denver, CO Summit Music Hall

12/5 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

12/6 Boise, ID The Knitting Factory

12/7 Seattle, WA El Corazon

12/8 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theatre

12/10 Sacramento, CA Ace of Spades

12/11 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

12/12 San Diego, CA House of Blues

12/13 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

