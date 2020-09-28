Steve Hackett Shares 'The Cinema Show' Live Video

Steve Hackett has released a live video for "The Cinema Show", which comes from his just released new live package "Selling England By The Pound & Spectral Mornings: Live At Hammersmith."

The newly released live package was captured during the final stop of Hackett's 2019 tour at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo, which features two special sets.

According to the official announcement, "The first set of the concert includes tracks from Spectral Mornings, celebrating its 40th anniversary, and At The Edge Of Light.

"The second part is the live recording of Selling England by the Pound album in its entirety, plus Deja Vu, a track initiated for the album by Peter Gabriel, but later completed by Steve.

"The recording concludes with the concert encores of Dance On A Volcano and Los Endos." Watch 'The Cinema Show' video from the show below:

Steve Hackett's 'The Cinema Show' Live Video

