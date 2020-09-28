The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Bustle and Flow'

The new incarnation of the rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have released a new song called "Bustle and Flow". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Holy Ground".
The record will be the first full length from the new lineup of the band featuring Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline), bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).
Hughes had this to say about the song, "Filled with energy and vigor, 'Bustle and Flow' emerged as one of the last tracks to make the cut. It builds and builds and has great movement. It's about walking through the fear."
Lowy added, "I love the timing of the riff. It's unusual and unexpected, kinda like a surprise. The chorus is a classic mix of Aussie rock (me), UK rock (Glenn) and US rock (Doug/Deen). It's unmistakably borne out of the DNA of The Dead Daisies, pure badass rock."
The band has also shared a preview of the upcoming animated video for the track, which will be released in full on October 1st. Watch the preview below:
Glenn Hughes Fronted Dead Daisies Share First Song
The Dead Daisies Ink Deal For New Album
The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour
Glenn Hughes Replaces Members In The Dead Daisies
The Dead Daisies Announce 'Locked And Loaded' Album
The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video To Celebrate TV Series
The Dead Daisies Announce Winter Tour Including Unplugged Set
The Dead Daisies Release 'Dead And Gone' Video
The Dead Daisies And Guns N' Roses Star Announce Summer Tour
AC/DC Ignite Speculation- Burton C. Bell Quits Fear Factory- Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With Peter Criss- Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner- more
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Fear Factory Frontman Burton C. Bell Quits Band
Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins
Megadeth Briefly Considered Hiring Warrant's Eric Turner
Roger Waters Shares Live Video For Pink Floyd Classic 'Us And Them'
Of Mice and Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Share New Song
Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album
AC/DC Ignite Speculation On Social Media
Live Music Insiders Expect Big Return In 2021