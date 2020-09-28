The Dead Daisies Deliver 'Bustle and Flow'

The new incarnation of the rock supergroup The Dead Daisies have released a new song called "Bustle and Flow". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Holy Ground".

The record will be the first full length from the new lineup of the band featuring Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), drummer Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline), bassist and singer Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), and rhythm guitarist David Lowy (Red Phoenix, Mink).

Hughes had this to say about the song, "Filled with energy and vigor, 'Bustle and Flow' emerged as one of the last tracks to make the cut. It builds and builds and has great movement. It's about walking through the fear."

Lowy added, "I love the timing of the riff. It's unusual and unexpected, kinda like a surprise. The chorus is a classic mix of Aussie rock (me), UK rock (Glenn) and US rock (Doug/Deen). It's unmistakably borne out of the DNA of The Dead Daisies, pure badass rock."

The band has also shared a preview of the upcoming animated video for the track, which will be released in full on October 1st. Watch the preview below:

'Bustle and Flow' Video preview

