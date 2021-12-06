Singled Out: Texas King's You

Canadian alt-rockers Texas King just released their new EP, "Changes", and to celebrate we asked Jordan Macdonald to tell us about the single "You". Here is the story:

"You" is a special track I think. We came up with the basis of the idea in a hotel room in Vancouver BC the year the Junos were there. It was our first time at the Junos and we had a songwriting workshop in the morning so we wanted to come up with some rough starting points. I never usually play a Strat but We had rentals that week so I had this candy apple red Strat and I remember it felt real nice playing in D on this thing ahaha.

The song has since been demoed 2 other times I believe and sorta ended up on the back burner. Later we developed the song through sound check jams and voice notes and memo pad lyric shoot outs which is a pretty common writing method we use as a band.

When our producer Peter van Helvoort came on board, him and I went over all the songs with a fine tooth comb. Lyrics, arrangement, key, etc...everything was up on the "chopping block". We focused on making everything make sense to everyone. The idea that not everyone was going to know what I was trying to say if I was being too abstract for example. This song is already confusing enough I feel because at first listen it may sound like a song where I'm singing to someone else but in fact it was written as more of a self-dialogue between me and my other selves. I think we all have more than Oneself... I think there's good and bad in all of us. I feel that the sooner you can open up a dialogue between your different selves, the closer you'll be to finding YOU.

