Tool's Maynard James Keenan Believes Social Media Unhealthy 2021 In Review

Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan scored a top 21 story from January 2021 when he shared that he believes that social media and the internet have been a divisive force in society, while discussing the themes of the new Puscifer album, "Existential Reckoning."
Keenan spoke with Metal Hammer about the new album and had this to say, "I feel like social media and the internet has really driven a wedge in between people.
"Just the whole concept of liking a thing, or not liking a thing, and then having whatever you see for the next several months be exactly what you wanna see and not what you don't wanna see.
"It's like staring into a mirror, very narcissistic, and it's not very healthy. So that division gets wider and wider, the polarization; every conversation online starts with an argument."
