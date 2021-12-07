Death From Above 1979 Returned With 'One + One' 2021 In Review

Death From Above 1979 (DFA) had a top 21 story from February 2021 when they returned with a new single and video called "One + One", which is the group's first new musical output single 2017's "Outrage! Is Now".
Sebastien Grainger had this to say about the new single, "'One + One' is a love song. It's the karmic sequel to 'Romantic Rights.' My wife, Eva, became pregnant not long after we started working on the song, and after hearing an early version she said, 'I wish this song was dancier.' So I went back into the studio and re-worked the drums.
"As the record was taking shape, every time I would come home from the studio, the baby would start dancing in Eva's belly. Even before I walked in the room, the party would start. One plus one is three - that's magic!"
Grainger said of the video for the track, "Since we started playing, people would come up to the stage and after and say, 'I can't believe there's just two of you'.
""The video for 'One + One' is Eva's way of showing that our band is greater than the sum of its parts. It's Death From Above 1979 in multitudes." Watch the clip below:
