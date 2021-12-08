Eyes Set To Kill Recruit Howard Jones For 'Face The Rain' Video

Howard Jones (Light The Torch, Killswitch Engage) guest stars in the Eyes Set To Kill's brand new music video for their latest single "Face The Rain".

The track, which also features a guest appearance from Jones, comes from the band's new EP "DAMNA". Alexia Rodriguez had this to say about the clip, "We are so excited to share our music video for Face The Rain. We are all giant fans of Howard Jones and performing alongside was one of the highlights of our year!"

He said of the EP: "In creating DAMNA, a collection of songs of the losses I have endured over the past couple years, I have finally found peace and even blessing in what most would consider 'darker times'.

"The pain was transmuted into love and I hope that these songs shed light on the beauty that can come from even the most tragic of times." Stream the video below:

