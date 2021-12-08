Mammoth WVH, Megadeth, 5FDP Lead Welcome To Rockville Additions

Festival poster

Mammoth WVH, Megadeth, Five Finger Death Punch are just some of the big named acts that have just been added to the 2022 edition of Welcome To Rockville.

The festival will feature over 75 acts performing on four stages at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida over the weekend of May 19-22, 2022.

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters, KISS and Korn will headline the event and other acts that have just been announced include Shinedown, The Smashing Pumpkins, Breaking Benjamin, Jane's Addiction, Papa Roach, Rise Against, Halestorm, In This Moment, Seether, Dirty Honey, Bush and more.

Organizer Danny Wimmer had this to say, "Welcome To Rockville this past November was truly incredible. Our new home, Daytona International Speedway, welcomed us with open arms and our fans showed up in record numbers and experienced an unforgettable weekend.

"We knew we needed to up the ante in 2022 so we went and booked the biggest lineup that has ever been booked for an American rock festival. We are so excited to welcome the biggest names in rock for one epic weekend this May."



Halestorm's Lzzy Hale shared, "OMG...is this real life? So you're saying that Halestorm is sharing the stage with Foo Fighters, Jane's Addiction and The Smashing Pumpkins!! Also, not to mention Guns N' Roses and KISS...all on the same festival! Yep! You heard it here straight from the banshee's mouth! And we will be bringing our A-game as always. You do not want to miss this lineup! To say that Rockville is going to be legendary is an understatement...this will be a life-changing show! The countdown begins, see you all in Daytona in May!"



Brent Smith of Shinedown said, "We've said it before, and we say it now. Shinedown has only one BOSS. It just happens to be everybody in the audience. We are honored to be a part of North America's BIGGEST Rock N' Roll festival...Welcome To Rockville 2022, LETS GO!!!"



And Zolton Bathory from Five Finger Death Punch added, "We are grateful to be part of Rockville 2022! Daytona Beach in May, tens of tens of tens of thousands of fans, and an incredible lineup of legendary bands? Twist my arm!!! We'll see you all there!"





The current Welcome To Rockville 2022 lineup

Thursday, May 19: KISS, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, In This Moment, Black Label Society, DOWN, Clutch, Mammoth WVH, Bad Wolves, Fuel, Ill Ni-o, Tetrarch, Shaman's Harvest, Plush, Gemini Syndrome, Solence, Oxymorrons, Moodring, more TBAFriday, May 20: Korn, Breaking Benjamin, Megadeth, Seether, Skillet, Parkway Drive, Ministry, In Flames, Sevendust, Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder, Don Broco, New Years Day, Stick To Your Guns, DED, Diamante, Death Tour, Archetypes Collide, more TBASaturday, May 21: Guns N' Roses, Shinedown, Rise Against, Bush, Jerry Cantrell, Nothing More, Baroness, Dirty Honey, Alexisonfire, John 5, Sick Of It All, Saint Asonia, Agnostic Front, The Violent, Against The Current, S8NT Elektric, Afterlife, Widow7, more TBASunday, May 22: Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, The Struts, Poppy, The Hu, Spiritbox, Bones UK, The Chats, Radkey, Lilith Czar, Motor Sister, POORSTACY, Nova Twins, The Mysterines, AEIR, more TBAWatch the announcement video below:

