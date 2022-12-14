Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, and Avenged Sevenfold have been announced as the headliners for next year's installment of the Welcome To Rockville festival.

The 2023 edition of the festival will be taking place on May 18th through 21st, 2023 at the Daytona International Speedway In Daytona Beach, FL, Danny Wimmer Presents announced on Wednesday (Dec 14).

Fans will also be treated to performance from Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Alice Cooper, The Mars Volta, Puscifer, I Prevail, Chevelle, Coheed & Cambria, Hardy and Trivium.

"We are so excited to be bringing this fantastic lineup to Welcome To Rockville," says Danny Wimmer, Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents. "Our fans have been wanting Pantera and along with one of Avenged Sevenfold's first live shows in five years, crowd favorite Slipknot, AND one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Tool, we are delivering a jam-packed weekend to the 'The World Center of Rock.' Can't wait to see everyone in May!"

"Danny Wimmer Presents has done it yet again, producing a spectacular, anticipated lineup of legendary rock bands for the 2023 edition of Welcome To Rockville" says Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. "The event is fast becoming a tradition here at The World Center of Entertainment, hosting 150,000 concertgoers from all over the world. It's a huge win-win for our guests and our community. We can't wait for next May."

See the announced daily lineups below.

Thursday, May 18: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Queens of the Stone Age, Puscifer, Trivium, Bullet For My Valentine, Black Veil Brides, Suicidal Tendencies, Avatar, Black Stone Cherry, Converge, Band-Maid, Austin Meade, Stray From the Path, Brutus, Rain City Drive, Bloodywood, Malevolence, Vended, Rivals, Nevertel, Widow7, Conquer Divide, Budderside

Friday, May 19: Avenged Sevenfold, Evanescence, Hardy, I Prevail, Motionless In White, Asking Alexandria, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Ayron Jones, Memphis May Fire, From Ashes to New, Born of Osiris, The Warning, Mothica, Des Rocs, Varials, Tallah, Tigercub, Slay Squad, Ryan Oakes, Tuk Smith and the Restless Hearts, Bastardane, OTTTO, Until I Die

Saturday, May 20: Pantera, Godsmack, Alice Cooper, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, Knocked Loose, Rival Sons, Yelawolf Presents: Sometimes Y, Pop Evil, Suicide Silence, Sepultura, The Bronx, Poorstacy, Ho99o9, Zero 9:36, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Dayseeker, Dead Poet Society, Kreator, The Violent, Starcrawler, Hammerhedd

Sunday, May 21: Tool, Deftones, Incubus, The Mars Volta, Coheed & Cambria, Pennywise, Ghostemane, Grandson, Sueco, Filter, Deafheaven, Anti-Flag, Senses Fail, New Years Day, Nothing, Nowhere., Angel Du$t, Nova Twins, Point North, Wargasm, Bob Vylan, Capital Theatre, Uncured, Reddstar

