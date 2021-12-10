Ann Wilson Shares Led Zeppelin Classics From Summer Tour

Live photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson is sharing live video of a pair of Led Zeppelin classics from her summer US tour. Wilson and her band The Amazing Dawgs can be seen delivering "Going To California" and "Black Dog" during the encore from an August 18 show at the Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH.

The summer shows coincided with the release of "Howlen Live", an EP Wilson and the group recorded during a series of June 2021 shows in Florida.

The four-song package presents performances of two Heart tracks ("Crazy On You" and "Barracuda"), her 2021 single "Black Wing", and a cover of Queen's 1975 classic, "Love Of My Life."

The Amazing Dawgs feature Tom Bukovac on lead guitar, bassist Tony Lucido, Paul Moak on guitar and keyboards, and drummer Sean Lane. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

