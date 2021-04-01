Immortal Guardian Stream 'Psychosomatic' Video

Immortal Guardian has released a lyric video for "Psychosomatic", which is the title track of the band's new concept album that was inspired by and recorded during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Gabriel Guardian had this to say, "One thing we started noticing early on at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 was the overwhelming number of friends that were getting sick only to find out they tested negative and never had the virus. Us included!

There were so many moments where we were so convinced that we had covid because we felt all the symptoms and totally freaked ourselves out even though we never left our house.

"Just to take a test and find out we didn't have it and even feel the symptoms disappear after 24hrs. This was happening to so many people I know and we thought it would be a very interesting topic to write about.

"This is not to take away from the seriousness of the virus and the harm it has actually done to some of our other friends and family. It's been a very rough year for all of us... But if there was something, we noticed that did affect the majority, it was the big amounts of fear and confusion that literally made us all feel sick just from living through the experience. Our silent pandemic is psychosomatic." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Immortal Guardian



