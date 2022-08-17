.

Immortal Guardian Share 'Southern Rain'

08-16-2022

Immortal Guardian Single art
Single art

Immortal Guardian have released a music video for their brand new single, "Southern Rain," which is the third track the band has shared while they continue to work on the follow-up to 2021's "Psychosomatic" album.

Vocalist Carlos Zema had this to say, "For several moments in our history, we have doubted the humane side of humanity. Now, this is the moment we arise to say: ENOUGH! No matter how hard things get, no matter how south things go, we will never back down.

"We will not race against the races. We will not stand as victims anymore. We will unite and persevere against all the bullets that our families dodge every day. Together as one, we stand against the next bloodstain in our history, at all costs." Watch the video below:

News > Immortal Guardian

Day In Rock

KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more

New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more

Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more

Megadeth 'Soldier On!' With New Single- Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue- Nothing More- more

Rush's Geddy Lee And Alex Lifeson Reunite At South Park Concert- 25 Foot Ozzy Osbourne Goes On Tour- Rage Against The Machine Cancel Dates- more

