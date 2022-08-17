Immortal Guardian Share 'Southern Rain'

Immortal Guardian have released a music video for their brand new single, "Southern Rain," which is the third track the band has shared while they continue to work on the follow-up to 2021's "Psychosomatic" album.

Vocalist Carlos Zema had this to say, "For several moments in our history, we have doubted the humane side of humanity. Now, this is the moment we arise to say: ENOUGH! No matter how hard things get, no matter how south things go, we will never back down.

"We will not race against the races. We will not stand as victims anymore. We will unite and persevere against all the bullets that our families dodge every day. Together as one, we stand against the next bloodstain in our history, at all costs." Watch the video below:

