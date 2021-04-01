Journey Settle Legal Dispute With Former Members

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have reportedly settled their legal dispute with former members Steve Smith and Ross Valory over the widely publicized alleged "coup" to grain control of the band's trademark, which led to the band parting ways with the bassist and drummer.
The band's management company Q Prime has issued a statement saying that they have resolved the issue, according to various report. Here is what they had to say, "The members of the band Journey who were parties to a recent lawsuit (Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Ross Valory) are pleased to announce that they have resolved their differences and reached an amicable settlement agreement.
"Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain acknowledge the valuable contributions that both Ross Valory and Steve Smith have made to the music and the legacy of Journey.
"Ross Valory and Steve Smith wish their former bandmates well and much success in the future. Journey looks forward to continuing to tour and make new music for their dedicated fans around the world."
