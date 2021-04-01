Metallica's James Hetfield Part Of Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit

Metallica lead vocalist and guitarist James Hetfield will be one of the special guests for the 2021 Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit that is taking place on April 14th.
The organization, which advocates for music education in public schools, had this to say, "Longtime friend of Little Kids Rock, James Hetfield of Metallica joins the star-studded lineup at this year's benefit.
"You won't want to miss hearing Mr. Hetfield's advocacy for music education and the epic moments from past events when he shared a stage with Little Kids Rock students! We're ready for an amazing event - are you?!"
General admissions tickets are free and "Doors" open for the virtual event at 4PM PT / 7PM ET, show starts at 5PM PT / 8PM ET. Registration can be found here.
