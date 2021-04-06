Fences Releases 'Boot Height' Video

Fences (musician/songwriter Christopher Mansfield) has released a music video for his brand track "Boot Height". The song comes from his forthcoming EP, "Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble", which will arrive on April 30th.

Mansfield had this to say about the new song, "I was on a four-wheeler once after a friend had died. I rode it to the top of a hill and I saw an elk and steam came out of his nose. When he noticed the hum of my engine his eyes widened and I never forgot that.

"Clearly animals are a great analogy for love and death and the middle part of human experience. The EP feels like this. It was made quickly and with no intention other than to fill the room with something beautiful. It was myself and Dru and Adam. I remember laughter after tracking certain parts. It was a joy, truly. The EP is the middle part and the steam. The elk. 'Boot Height' however is the beginning before the beginning. The past life. A love so bold that it transfers. Like when your grandmother comes back as a hummingbird.

"The first video for the EP was done by two beautiful artists in New York City. We found some magic in a bicoastal sense that I never really have done before and it gives me more of an acceptance of modern technology. You can see their hands and see the wall being broken. Nothing is a lie. It's all trying and so are we." Watch the video below:

