Fences Releases 'Fake Snow' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-17-2021

Fences single art

Fences (Christopher Mansfield) has released a music video for his new song "Fake Snow". The track comes from his new EP 'Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble', which will arrive on April 30th.

Mansfield had this to say, "'Father' to me is such a large word. In the name of the father, the father the son and the Holy Ghost. It's an almost non gender-based energy that looms above and guides us.

"When I say 'you've killed me' it's me almost saying father took the guardian angels off pay roll. In this way perhaps the song is me cursing out this vague heavy energy I felt rejected by at times.

"All the same, I'm also apologizing because we can never truly hate our father because then we would hate ourselves. The cold river cannot hate the mountain it melted from.

"The video was difficult to consider because the concept to me remains vague. I just stood and lived and we made angelic art around me. Putting halos where they don't belong. In a larger sense I think my job is putting halos where they don't belong." Watch the video below:


