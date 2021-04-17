Fences Releases 'Fake Snow' Video

Fences (Christopher Mansfield) has released a music video for his new song "Fake Snow". The track comes from his new EP 'Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble', which will arrive on April 30th.
Mansfield had this to say, "'Father' to me is such a large word. In the name of the father, the father the son and the Holy Ghost. It's an almost non gender-based energy that looms above and guides us.
"When I say 'you've killed me' it's me almost saying father took the guardian angels off pay roll. In this way perhaps the song is me cursing out this vague heavy energy I felt rejected by at times.
"All the same, I'm also apologizing because we can never truly hate our father because then we would hate ourselves. The cold river cannot hate the mountain it melted from.
"The video was difficult to consider because the concept to me remains vague. I just stood and lived and we made angelic art around me. Putting halos where they don't belong. In a larger sense I think my job is putting halos where they don't belong." Watch the video below:
Fences Releases 'Boot Height' Video
Singled Out: Surrender Hill's Tore Down Fences
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops
My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour
Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event
Pink Floyd Stream Live Performance Of 'Comfortably Numb'
Gary Moore's Cover Of Freddie King Classic Streaming Online
Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album
Fences Releases 'Fake Snow' Video
Singled Out: Them Evils' Pour Out Another One