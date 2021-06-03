Fences Releases 'My Pale King' Video

Fences (singer-songwriter Christopher Mansfield) has released a music video for his song "My Pale King". The track comes from his latest EP "Wide Eyed Elk Ensemble."
He had this to say about the song, "I wrote My Pale King while living in a cabin in Big Sur. I would watch the deer drink from a plastic bucket I filled with sink water.
"The song was a hat tip to Indian Giver, David Foster Wallace and my daughter. The never ending brigade is about angels. The trouble with angels is that you can't always see them.
"So the song is really about trust falling into feathers" Watch the video below:
